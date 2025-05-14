Bedfordshire homebuilder donates £1,000 to mental health community interest company for Mental Health Awareness Week

This Mental Health Awareness Week (Monday 12th to Sunday 18th May), luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated £1,000 to local mental health community interest company (CIC) For Men To Talk, and invited founder Luke Newman to give a wellbeing talk to employees.

For Men To Talk gives men suffering with anxiety, depression and grief the opportunity to meet and engage in open, honest conversations around mental wellbeing. The CIC hosts informal group meetings, both virtually and in person throughout Bedfordshire.

The CIC was founded by Luke Newman, who suffered with grief, depression and anxiety after losing his mother and sister to cancer. He noticed an absence of support groups tailored specifically to men who needed a space to voice their emotions and experiences, so set up For Men To Talk in 2019.

Luke recently visited Mulberry Homes’ Ravensden Park development to meet with the construction team, introduce them to his work, and provide them with advice on how to improve and prioritise their mental health.

Luke Newman at Mulberry Homes' Ravensden Park development

Mulberry Homes also donated £1,000, helping For Men To Talk continue to support men within the county. This is the fourth donation the homebuilder has made, taking the total amount to £3,400.

Luke Newman said: “It was an honour to be invited by Mulberry Homes to speak with their team during Mental Health Awareness Week. Their continued support helps us reach even more men who are struggling in silence, such as the newly launched meetings in Ampthill, Flitwick and Shefford. Donations like this allow us to provide safe spaces for open and honest conversations, which can be life-changing.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are very proud to have teamed up with Luke and For Men To Talk this Mental Health Awareness Week. For Men To Talk offers an invaluable service and we are very thankful to Luke for taking the time to meet with our team at Ravensden Park.

“We hope our employees now feel better equipped to support both themselves and their peers, and that our £1,000 donation goes a long way in helping For Men To Talk continue to run.”

Ravensden Park is comprised of a stunning collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, set within a green country park and surrounded by more than 20 acres of beautiful Bedfordshire countryside.

The development is less than three miles away from the charming market town of Bedford, which lies on the River Great Ouse. Here, residents can enjoy a wide range of shops, eateries and a weekly farmers market, and spend time visiting historic churches, galleries and theatres.

For families with children, there are multiple primary and secondary schools within easy reach. For commuters, the development is just four miles from Bedford train station, which offers regular services to London and links to the Midlands and the North. The A6 is also just a few miles away, providing access to Rushden, Luton, Kettering and Milton Keynes.

For more information on For Men To Talk, go to https://formentotalk.co.uk/.