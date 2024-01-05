Bedfordshire doctor awarded MBE in the New Year Honours list for services to health in Ghana

Mr Robert Hicks, a Consultant General and Vascular Surgeon working at The Manor Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, in Bedford has been awarded an MBE in the King’s New Years Honours list for his commitment to overseas charity work.

Mr Hicks has been a surgeon since 2000, with the consultant splitting his clinical work between major vascular surgery and day-case surgery.

Since 2011, Mr Hicks has been involved and has led teams of volunteer health professionals to the remote village of Carpenter in the Savannah region, Ghana. Mr Hicks has focused on performing hernia operations, delivering life-saving surgery to vulnerable patients across the region. Sadly, the surgery provided by Mr Hicks and his team is not accessible to many patients in Ghana, leaving thousands in desperate need of surgery.

A charity called Hernia International Carpenter was created in 2018. The charity has supported teams to visit and undertake hernia surgery and provide surgical training and support.

In 2022, a brand-new hospital was commissioned with Hernia International Carpenter becoming the official healthcare partner for the Leyaata Hospital. Mr Hicks, with Dr Karen Leyden, Consultant Anaesthetist, was invited to the official opening and both travelled again in November to the Leyaata hospital with a small team from Three Shires to train and mentor the surgical, theatre and anaesthetic staff in the new theatre complex.

Hernia International Carpenter is now working to raise sufficient funds to develop a centre for health education and research. This centre will allow us to support the educational needs of the staff and bring virtual and in-person training to professionals from all over Ghana.

Commenting on his award, Mr Hicks said: "I am humbled and honoured to have been awarded an MBE by the King in his New Years Honours list.

“For me, the award is a recognition of the incredible work that has been performed by all the volunteers in supporting medical professionals and communities in rural Ghana. Without their hard work and dedication, the project would not have been a success. This MBE is to be celebrated by all of us."

Oliver Doyle, Executive Director at The Manor Hospital said: “The work of Mr Hicks is of vital importance to the local community in Ghana. As a hospital, we know how impactful specialist care and operations like this can be for our patients.

“We would like to send a huge congratulations to Mr Hicks, his hard work along with the support of colleagues from the Three Shires Hospital has made such an amazing difference to the people of Carpenter.