Bedford's London Road Surgery defends telephone triage service following patient's complaint

A GP practice has defended its triage service following a patient’s objection.

London Road Surgery has introduced a telephone triage service which one patient has described as “unacceptable”.

Dennis Needham said: “Total triage is being brought in at this surgery and I have been told you can only make an appointment to see a doctor either by online request form or a form filled in by a receptionist when the patient phones. I feel it is unacceptable.”

But Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board – on behalf of London Road Surgery – has responded saying it is to benefit patients.

London Road Surgery

A spokesperson said: “In common with other practices across the country, London Road Surgery has implemented a telephone triage service to ensure that patients are offered an appointment with the most appropriate professional at the earliest opportunity.

“A trained healthcare professional will ask for details of a patient’s need in order to offer them an appointment. For example, over a quarter of primary care appointments are requested for musculoskeletal conditions, so it is in a patient’s interest to be able to book their initial consultation with a physiotherapist.

“Other patients may be offered an appointment with a nurse prescriber or a medication review with a pharmacist, depending on their clinical need. This allows practices to make the best use of all professionals’ expertise and time, allowing GPs to deal with those patients who need more complex care.