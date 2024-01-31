Bedford's Goldington Road Surgery to close after Dr Das resigns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goldington Road Surgery is closing and will shut up shop at the end of March.

Patients should receive letters tomorrow morning (Thursday) informing them of the situation and it’s understood meetings are being held with staff as well.

Health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the Dr Das’ practice in December and took enforcement action – though the exact details haven’t yet been made public.

A CQC spokesperson told Bedford Today: “CQC recently carried out an inspection of Goldington Road – Dr Das GP practice on December 7, 2023. CQC will publish the report on the website when it has completed all the usual quality checks. As a result of that inspection the CQC has taken enforcement action and will report on this when legally able to do so.”

In the last inspection back in 2017, the practice was rated as good by the CQC.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB) added: “Dr Das has resigned her NHS contract at Goldington Road Surgery with effect from March 31, 2024. As a result of building works that need to be undertaken on the practice building, and in line with an inspection from the CQC, we have no alternative but to disperse patients to one or more nearby GP practices.

“Patient safety is our absolute priority and we are working with Dr Das to safely transfer the patients, so that they have access to high-quality health care services beyond March 31.

"We have written to all patients to set out the process for transferring to their new practice."