Bedford's Goldington Avenue Surgery surgery closed for a week for urgent repairs
The GP surgery at Goldington Avenue is temporarily closed.
It’s closed from today (Wednesday) until next Wednesday (July 30) for essential improvement works.
During this time, your appointments will take place at either the Union Street Clinic or Priory Business Park.
Patients will be contacted directly to confirm the location of their appointment and you can still reach the practice by phone.
