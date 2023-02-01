Bedford's Disability Diva joins other women in a book collaboration to inspire others

A disability advocate from Bedford has joined nine other women in a book collaboration to inspire others.

And, what's more, From the Ashes, She is Ignited: Volume 2 has already become a bestseller in 10 categories on Amazon.

The Disability Diva, Sarah Park

Bedford’s own Disability Diva – Sarah Park – shares her story of growing up with a disability and starting her business, DIVA Services, to empower others with disabilities to lead the life they want.

The book is the second volume of inspiring stories from women who have risen from the ashes of adversity to live a life with confidence.

Chapters cover sensitive topics including; childhood trauma, mental illness, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, eating disorder, divorce, miscarriage, and sexual abuse.

Sarah said: “The focus of From the Ashes, She is Ignited: Volume 2 is a powerful retelling of what we have all been through, and what is still possible on the other side.

"Our stories will not be unfamiliar to many women. I’m hoping that in our shared accounts, many more women will find the courage and confidence to pick themselves up and go again.”

At the helm of the book is founder of The Mamas Ignited Movement, Louisa Herridge.

She said: “Sarah courageously put pen to paper to share her experiences so she could inspire and motivate others. She has bravely written about her life, transformation, growth, challenges, failures and learnings.”