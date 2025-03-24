A student from Bedford who “hates running” has pledged to take on a series of challenges in memory of her grandad who died of a brain tumour.

Russell Shreeves, from Biddenham, was 64 when he died of a glioblastoma in December 2019, just seven months after headaches led to the discovery of the tumour.

In the same year she started running, granddaughter Erin Hamilton, from Bromham, completed the TCS London Marathon in 2024 and swore she would never run again. But she is back in training for the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday, April 6, before heading to Germany in September to take on the Berlin Marathon, to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Erin, who is currently on placement as part of her biomedicine degree at the University of Portsmouth, said: “Running has never come naturally to me, especially whilst managing my type 1 diabetes. I had to work so hard to be able to run my first marathon last year, I was adamant I’d never run a long distance again but here I am. Seeing the money raised and having conversations with people who once didn’t know about brain tumours, and increasing awareness of the disease, is what brought me back.”

She has her sights set on the Abbott World Marathon Majors which includes marathons in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York, earning a Six Star Finisher Medal. A goal she is working towards, running at least three times a week.

She added: “When I feel an urge to stay at home rather than go for a run, or when I feel like I’m struggling 10 miles into a run, I remember what Grandad went through, and I pick myself up and get the run done.”

Fundraising is a family affair, with Erin running alongside her sister Izzy in the London Landmarks Half Marathon and her mum Hannah in the Berlin Marathon later this year.

As a collective they have raised almost £40,000 for the charity with a variety of events including Band in the Barn and a golf day.

Future scientist Erin added: “Grandad had a huge influence on my life. Even when choosing my degree, I wanted my studies to incorporate neuroscience and, in a project, I looked at the disease he died of. I’m interested in the clinical trial space. Knowing that one day I can help people through science is something to aspire to and, whilst I’m not there yet, I’ll continue to do what I can to drive investment in research into brain tumours.”

Brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Russell’s story is a reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. We appreciate Erin sharing her grandad’s story and are impressed by her enthusiasm to do something to help other patients and families who face their own brain tumour diagnosis. We’re thankful for their fundraising and want to wish Erin, Izzy and Hannah huge, good luck for their upcoming runs.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Erin’s London Landmark Half Marathon challenge please visit: justgiving.com/page/brainiacs2025