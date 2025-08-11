Bedford woman credits sister with saving her life after spotting aggressive skin cancer

Cara Milligan, from Bedford, is celebrating being cancer-free after her younger sister Hannah spotted a suspicious mole on her shoulder which turned out to be an early-stage melanoma.

Cara, aged 39, was preparing for a holiday to Holland when Hannah, aged 30, noticed a mole on her back which looked unusual.

“It was a lovely summer day, and I was wearing a strappy top,” she said. “Hannah said the mole looked ‘horrible.’ I didn’t think much of it at the time, but when I saw it in a full-length mirror at the hotel, I realised she was right.”

On returning from her trip, Cara – who works in public health – was immediately referred for an urgent biopsy. The results confirmed Stage 1A melanoma – an early form of skin cancer confined to the top layer of skin.

From left, Cara and Hannah

Thanks to Hannah's timely detection, Cara underwent successful surgery to remove the mole and has since been declared cancer-free.

“I believe Hannah saved my life,” said the grateful sister. “The mole was in a spot that was hard for me to see. If she hadn’t noticed the change, it could have gone undetected and spread.”

Cara – who has a family history of skin cancer and lighter skin tone prone to burning – has always been cautious about sun exposure. She regularly monitored her skin and even took photos of her moles to track changes.

“When I compared the photos after Hannah’s comment, I was shocked at how much the mole had changed in such a short time,” she added.

The mole size changes

Now left with only a small scar, Cara is using her experience to raise awareness. She urges others to take sun safety seriously and to be vigilant about changes in their skin.

“I never go out without factor 50 sunscreen now,” she said. “I've always been aware of the importance of getting skin changes checked out and being aware of what my skin looks like. Skin cancer can happen to anyone, and the consequences can be far worse.”

Cara’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of early detection and speaking up when something doesn’t look right.

And that’s why she’s joined forces with Cancer Research UK and NIVEA Sun to encourage people across the county to follow three simple steps this summer: seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.

After her emotional skin cancer journey, Cara always takes precautions and protects her skin whenever she goes out.

She added: “I’m sharing my story to help spare others from what my family had to go through. It’s natural to want to make the most of warmer days, but sun safety doesn’t mean missing out—just being careful, whether you’re at home or abroad.

“It could have been a different story, but now, thanks to advances in research and treatment, I’m still here and looking forward to enjoying more precious moments with my loved ones this summer.”

