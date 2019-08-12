Bedford ‘the tenth most relaxing place in England’

Kick back and put your feet up - because Bedford is number 10 on a list of most relaxing places in the country.

A new poll has looked at towns and cities throughout England and ranked them according to factors such as the number of spas and wellness facilities, safety, and punctuality of public transport.

And Bedford made the top 10, with an overall score of 57.35 per cent.

Nowhere else in the top 30 had as small a population as Bedford.

The rating took into account four local spas and wellness centres, and public transport is on time 85 per cent of the time.

And it says that only in Lincoln are people happier with life.

