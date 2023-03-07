Don’t ignore your smear appointment, she says

As a running fanatic with a healthy lifestyle Kerrie Hamlin – of Bedford – was floored when she found out she had cervical cancer.

The 44-year-old driver for Thameslink was diagnosed with cervical cancer just as the UK went into lockdown.

Kerrie Hamlin from Bedford is a driver for Thameslink trains

And she’s hoping by sharing her story for International Women’s Day, others won’t ignore their smear appointment reminders.

She said: “I was shocked to learn I had early stage cancer because I had no symptoms at all.

"The only reason I had gone for a smear test is because my friend and colleague had been diagnosed with cervical cancer and she was adamant that I should get checked – and thank God I took her advice.”

Kerrie was diagnosed in March 2020 as the country went into the first of many lockdowns.

Kerrie Hamlin was given the all-clear in September 2020

She said: “It was a very strange experience. I had to begin treatment straight away, which thankfully wasn’t delayed because of Covid, but it meant I instantly became classed as vulnerable and had to stop work. I started six weeks of intensive treatment consisting of chemotherapy every Monday and radiotherapy every Tuesday to Friday.

“It was gruelling, but I actually enjoyed my trips to the hospital because – unlike others at the time – I was actually able to leave my house and see other people. I became very close with other women undergoing chemo treatment and it was nice that we had each other’s support and shared experiences.”

Kerrie added: “The whole experience mixed with the pandemic really took a toll on my mental health. I was so used to working full time and exercising whenever I could that not being able to do much was hard.

"I am extremely lucky though because, thanks to catching the cancer in its early stages, the treatment was a huge success and in September 2020 I was given the all-clear. It was a huge relief for everyone.

“I’m back running six days a week and going to the gym on my ‘day off’. Sadly, the treatment resulted in hitting the menopause aged 41, but I’m just so happy to be here.

"Please don’t do what I did and ignore your smear appointments, or any other vital check-ups. If my friend hadn’t pushed me to visit the doctor’s, my diagnosis could have been a lot different.”

