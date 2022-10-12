Bedford residents need help to understand NHS winter health campaign claims councillor
Health bosses need to make sure it is easy for every Bedford Borough resident to understand the NHS winter health campaign, a councillor has said.
By John Guinn
2 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 12:43pm
Leaflet drops and a social media campaign are planned to help make sure it is easy for every Bedford borough resident to understand the NHS winter health campaign.
But one councillor expressed concerns the campaign would not reach everybody – and whether the leaflets would be “any good”.