Bedford Renal Unit reopens after closing twice this year
In a letter to Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin MP, the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust confirmed the unit in Napier Road was back in business as of yesterday (Monday).
So far this year, it’s closed in February/March over concerns more patients were becoming anaemic and then again this month as a precautionary measure.
And being that East and North Hertfordshire Trust runs five dialysis centres across the region, anyone affected could have been facing a 50-mile trip, up to four times a week, to access life-saving kidney dialysis.
The health trust’s chief executive, Adam Sewell-Jones apologised to the MP and said: “We have implemented a rigorous programme of testing during this period of temporary dosure. That testing has determined our water is of excellent quality, and we have received assurance from external water regulators that there is absolutely no risk to our dialysis patients.
“We have now completed and passed all four safety checks required to ensure that we can continue to provide our patients with the best, safest dialysis treatment closer to their homes.”
The MP said: “I'm pleased to hear that Bedford Renal Dialysis unit reopened yesterday – good news for patients. I really hope there is no further disruption.”
