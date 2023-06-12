News you can trust since 1845
Bedford MS Therapy Centre given £25k, thanks to People's Postcode Lottery

The charity now has two reasons to celebrate
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST

Bedford MS Therapy Centre has been awarded £25,000 from the Postcode Places Trust.

And the grant couldn’t have come at a better time as the charity – set up in 1983 by a small group of volunteers – celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The Postcode Places Trust is a grant-giving charity funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and its gift will help Bedford MS Therapy Centre provide therapies and services to people with multiple sclerosis.

Bedford MS Therapy CentreBedford MS Therapy Centre
MS is a debilitating, neurological, life-long condition affecting one in 500 people. It can result in significant disability, and although there is still no cure, some treatments can help to slow down the disease.

Bedford MS Therapy Centre – in Barkers Lane – provides a whole host of therapies including physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, oxygen therapy as well as counselling and a specially adapted and supervised gym with an exercise programme.

