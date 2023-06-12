Bedford MS Therapy Centre given £25k, thanks to People's Postcode Lottery

The charity now has two reasons to celebrate

Bedford MS Therapy Centre has been awarded £25,000 from the Postcode Places Trust.

And the grant couldn’t have come at a better time as the charity – set up in 1983 by a small group of volunteers – celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The Postcode Places Trust is a grant-giving charity funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and its gift will help Bedford MS Therapy Centre provide therapies and services to people with multiple sclerosis.

MS is a debilitating, neurological, life-long condition affecting one in 500 people. It can result in significant disability, and although there is still no cure, some treatments can help to slow down the disease.