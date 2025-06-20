Bedford MP votes against legalising assisted dying - but bill is narrowly passed

Mohammad Yasin has spoken of his “difficult decision” to vote against the Bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

It was narrowly backed by just 23 votes earlier today (Friday), meaning the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will now go to the House of Lord for further scrutiny.

And in a post on social media, the MP for Bedford & Kempston thanked the many constituents who had written to him on the “important and emotive issue”.

In a lengthy letter, he said: “It will not surprise you to hear that I was deeply persuaded by many of the arguments in favour of change.

Bedford & Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin

“I have long considered myself pro-choice in many areas of policy, and this debate has forced me to weigh those principles against another essential responsibility: our duty to protect the most vulnerable.”

But he went on to say: “I want to be clear that this is not a decision grounded in personal or religious belief. Like many colleagues, I have approached this vote as a matter of conscience but also with a commitment to evidence, justice, and the principles of care and equity that underpin our public health system. This has been one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make in Parliament, not least because of my own experiences with loved ones at the end of life.”

And although he believes the Bill – tabled by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater – is “undoubtedly well-intentioned and compassionate”, with “considerable effort” going into strengthening safeguards such as requiring assessments by two doctors, an expert panel and a period of reflection to guard against coercion, he couldn’t support it.

He said: “After long and serious consideration, I have concluded that these safeguards are not sufficient to prevent the complex pressures that could arise. These may not be malicious in intent but could include subtle, internalised pressure such as the feeling of being a burden to family, friends, or overstretched health services.”

And he added: “During visits to care homes in my constituency, I have met people who, heartbreakingly, feel they are a burden. Not because they want to die, but because they fear they are exhausting their families or draining scarce public resources. I cannot, in good conscience, vote for legislation that could reinforce those feelings or create even the faintest risk that someone might feel nudged toward ending their life prematurely because the system has failed them.”

