Bedford MP meets GPs in Westminster to discuss staffing crisis

Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin lent his support to a Parliamentary drop-in event in Westminster Hall to discuss the crisis in primary care.

He joined 20 other MPs to meet GPs from the Rebuild General Practice campaign.

Pressure has been building on political leaders, with two GP-related PMQs in two weeks.

Mohammed Yasin MP

Dr Rachel Ward, a campaign GP who attended the event, said: “The workforce crisis is negatively affecting both patients and GPs and urgent political action is required to ensure patient safety and GP wellbeing.”

The Rebuild General Practice campaign is calling for more support which includes:

> Recruitment: The U.K. Government delivering on its commitment of an additional 6,000 GPs in England by 2024

> Retention: Tackling the factors driving GPs out of the profession including burn out and abuse