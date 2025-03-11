Bedford MP in call for more patient parking spaces at new De Parys Group GP practice

Mohammad Yasin has raised concerns over the number of parking spaces for De Parys Group patients.

After a “really informative visit” to Enhanced Medical Services Centre, the Bedford and Kempston MP said he would be writing to the integrated care board (ICB) to see why there are so few spaces for patients.

Over the course of last year, the De Parys Group moved patients from the De Parys Avenue surgery, the Pemberley Avenue surgery and the Goldington Road surgery to Enhanced Services, in Kimbolton Road.

However, there are only 18 parking spaces available.

Enhanced Services, in Kimbolton Road

In a post on social media, Mr Yasin said: “It was a pleasure to meet with senior clinicians and management of De Parys Group at their new Enhanced Medical Services Centre.

“This meeting followed my open letter to local GPs in January, where I welcomed the opportunity to meet with them to discuss how our primary care is fairing here in Bedford and Kempston. I was really impressed by the surgery's new figures, particularly call waiting times with approximately 50% of calls answered in under a minute.

“I was however very surprised to learn the centre only has 18 parking spaces available, which puts a real strain on accessibility for patients and staff. I will be writing to the ICB about this to see what more can be done.

“This was a really informative visit, so a big thank you to everyone who took the time to show me around.”