Bedford medical centre looking for new GP service provider as trust ends contract

Cauldwell Medical Centre

Cauldwell Medical Centre will need a new GP service provider after the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) revealed its plans to terminate its contract.

It will cease on June 30 but the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) – which is responsible for arranging general practice services – was quick to reassure patients.

A spokesperson for BLMK ICB said: “We have been notified by East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which currently holds the contract for general practice services at Cauldwell Medical Centre, that it intends to end its contract from June 30, 2025.

“The ICB is starting the process to secure a new provider of general practice services. We anticipate that staff working at the practice will remain. Patients registered with the practice do not need to take any action.

“We are working hard behind the scenes with ELFT and the current staff to secure a new contract holder, so that services can remain at the same location.”

Cauldwell Medical Centre is at Bedford Hospital South Wing.