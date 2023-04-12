The mayor is leading the Liberal Democrats’ calls for better health facilities for Bedford residents.

Dave Hodgson is calling for a fair deal for Bedford borough after figures reveal patients per GP have increased by 18% since 2016 in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes area.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson

Meanwhile the number of GP surgeries in the East of England and the Midlands has decreased by 115 since 2019.

He said: “I’m very proud of the work we have done to save maternity and A&E services at Bedford Hospital and stopped the closure of Putnoe Walk-in Centre. These facilities provide vital services for residents and without them we would see even more pressure on our other medical practices.”

Last year it was announced Putnoe Walk-In Centre would remain open with the contract being extended to March 31, 2024.