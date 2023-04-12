News you can trust since 1845
Bedford mayor calls for more GPs as patient numbers increase

“The fight is still not over”

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST

The mayor is leading the Liberal Democrats’ calls for better health facilities for Bedford residents.

Dave Hodgson is calling for a fair deal for Bedford borough after figures reveal patients per GP have increased by 18% since 2016 in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes area.

More cash needed to improve GP access in Bedford - instead of just "shuffling ro...
Bedford mayor Dave HodgsonBedford mayor Dave Hodgson
Meanwhile the number of GP surgeries in the East of England and the Midlands has decreased by 115 since 2019.

He said: “I’m very proud of the work we have done to save maternity and A&E services at Bedford Hospital and stopped the closure of Putnoe Walk-in Centre. These facilities provide vital services for residents and without them we would see even more pressure on our other medical practices.”

Last year it was announced Putnoe Walk-In Centre would remain open with the contract being extended to March 31, 2024.

He added: “The fight is still not over. Bedford borough needs more GPs – we have been saying this for years.”

