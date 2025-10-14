Bedford Junior Aquathlon attracts a record 204 young athletes

This year’s junior aquathlon attracted an unprecedented 204 children – the highest number in its 19-year history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Sunday’s event (October 12) – at Robinson Pools & Fitness and Bedford Park – competitors aged seven to 16 demonstrated impressive swimming and running skills.

Distances were specially designed for each age category, beginning with a 66-metre swim and 600-metre run for Year 3, up to a challenging 400-metre swim and 2.8-kilometre run for participants in Years 10 and 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every child who took part was awarded a medal, and trophies were presented to the top three finishers in each age group for both boys and girls.

Winners of the Bedford Junior Aquathlon held on Sunday, October 12

One parent said: “Sunday was absolutely superb. My daughter took part for the first time in March, and as soon as she finished, she wanted to do it again. So we were back again. Made even better as she was fourth in March and came second this time, so all her training had paid off.

“It was an incredibly organised and smooth event, so friendly but with a competitive edge if needed. I’ve been looking for events for her around Bedford, especially since she watched the Olympics and watched the triathlons and is now hooked.”

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: “Reaching over 200 participants this weekend is a remarkable achievement for the Bedford Junior Aquathlon. It’s fantastic to see so many children from across Bedford borough embracing fitness with such enthusiasm and spirit.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.