Bedford Hospital's Primrose Unit retains Macmillan Quality Environment Mark

The Primrose Unit has been awarded the same quality mark THREE TIMES.

It’s retained the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM) which recognises and celebrates environments which meet quality standards required for people living with cancer.

The MQEM is assessed and awarded every three years, which was previously awarded to the unit in 2019 and again in 2022 – meaning the Primrose Unit has now been awarded the mark consecutively THREE TIMES.

As part of Macmillan’s assessment, the waiting room, Chemotherapy Suite, clinic rooms, Primrose garden and Wellbeing Room were all taken into consideration.

Pictured from left, Micky McNiffe (clinical support worker), Shianne Becker (chemotherapy nurse), Rachel Fenney (clinical support worker), Nicholene Vassell (chemotherapy nurse), Neil McKay (chemotherapy nurse practitioner), Salma Chaudhry (clinical support worker), Charlottle Crowther (chemotherapy nurse), Nicola Evans (chemotherapy nurse), Amber Cullen (chemotherapy nurse) and Becky Tellwright (chemotherapy nurse practitioner)

Their marking criteria also covered parking and drop-off facilities for patients as well as the first floor of the Primrose Unit, a staff-only area, in which clinical nurse specialist, managers and team administrators are based.

The assessors commented on the cleanliness of the Chemotherapy Suite, were impressed by the friendly environment and the relaxed way patients and their loved ones were engaging with each other and staff. One patient even remarked that they “love coming to the Primrose Unit.”

The Primrose Unit supports 1,000’s of patients every year with patients attending the Chemotherapy Suite receiving a complimentary lunch in addition to snacks and refreshments throughout their stay.

The unit is also fortunate enough to allow patients to bring a friend or a loved one with them to provide support and company throughout their treatment session. For some hospitals, this is not possible due to space and funding.

Yvonne Jeffs, lead nurse cancer and palliative care, said: “Retaining our MQEM status shows the commitment of the Primrose team to provide an environment that fosters support and great patient experience whilst being treated for their cancer. This is also demonstrated by our excellent Friends and Family Test results for the last 12 months, with 96% of respondents rating their experience as ‘very good’.”

