Bedford Hospital warns test results text message is a hoax

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST
Bedford Hospitalplaceholder image
Bedford Hospital
Don’t be fooled if you receive a message from the hospital’s switchboard.

According to the hospital, it’s been made aware of a potential hoax text message sent to patients containing alleged test results.

Although it appears to have come from the hospital switchboard number, it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement on the hospital website. it said: “We would like to remind patients that whilst we do use text messages to communicate with you, we will never send sensitive information, such as test results and diagnosis, using this method.

“If you are concerned about any messages that appear to come from the hospital, please call 01582 491166 to report this.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice