Bedford Hospital to get extra outpatient facilities as part of Covid recovery
Work should take six months to complete
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:03 am
Updated
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:06 am
Work is due to start this month to give additional outpatient facilities to Bedford Hospital's Cauldwell Centre.
As well as 27 outpatient rooms, there will be four e-consult rooms and three treatment rooms as the first and second floor are converted.
At the end of last year, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was given funding to support with Covid elective recovery.
Work should be completed within six months.