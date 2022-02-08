Bedford Hospital lifts visiting suspension on all adult inpatient wards
But you will still have to attend appointments alone
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:39 am
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:40 am
Bedford Hospital has lifted its suspension on all adult inpatient ward visits - with immediate effect.
However, it you have a hospital appointment, you will still have to attend alone and wear a mask.
If you need to visit someone, each patient can now have one visitor for one hour, every day - but the visit must be pre-booked with the ward
Last month, Bedford Today revealed how the hospital had introduced the temporary suspension due to a "rapidly increasing Covid-19" infection rate in the town.