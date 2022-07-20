Bedford Hospital charity gets share of almost £100k from McDonald’s staff

McDonald’s staff from Bedfordshire and neighbouring counties have raised a staggering £97,000.

The money will be split between Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

15 cyclists took part in the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) UK, BEDS to Beds cycle challenge from Bedford Hospital to Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey, in Liverpool.

The ride was launched from Bedford Hospital by Helen Nellis, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire

The plucky team covered nearly 200 miles over three days including the punishing steep climbs of the Peak District.

Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends raise funds to support patients and staff at Bedford Hospital by providing equipment and improving facilities.

The charity’s latest £1 million appeal is raising funds to create a new dedicated paediatric A&E department as well as dedicated state-of-the-art CT scanner for A&E.

McDonald’s franchisee Ismail Anilmis, who owns and operates restaurants in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Warwickshire and Oxfordshire, said: “I’m really proud of my team for giving their time and efforts to do their bit for charity and I want to thank everyone who supported and donated.

"I am so proud that we were able to help raise such a huge sum to support many more families.

"We look forward to continuing to support both charities in every way we can in the future.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK is an independent charity, which operates 13 houses across England, Wales, and Scotland, providing free home-away-from-home accommodation and support for families with children in hospital.