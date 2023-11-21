Bedford Hospital A&E "very busy" as patients warned they'll have to wait
Be prepared if you’re off to A&E today
Bedford Hospital is warning patients to expect delays if they got to A&E as it’s under pressure.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at lunchtime today (Tuesday), the hospital said: “Our hospitals are currently very busy. Anybody attending our emergency departments for minor health issues will have longer waiting times or be redirected to alternative health services.
"Please use NHS 111, your GP, or local pharmacy first, for any non-life threatening illnesses.”