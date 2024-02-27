Bedford Hospital A&E "particularly busy" as patients warned they'll have to wait
If you have a minor illness, stay away
Bedford Hospital is warning patients to expect delays if they go to A&E as it’s under pressure today (Tuesday).
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier, the hospital said: “Our emergency departments are particularly busy at the moment, with the number of patients who are very unwell and likely to need admission being higher than average.
“If you have a minor illness/injury, please access the care you need via your GP, a pharmacist, or NHS 111.”