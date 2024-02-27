News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Bedford Hospital A&E "particularly busy" as patients warned they'll have to wait

If you have a minor illness, stay away
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:54 GMT
Expect delays if you go to A&E (Bedford Hospital/Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS FT)Expect delays if you go to A&E (Bedford Hospital/Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS FT)
Expect delays if you go to A&E (Bedford Hospital/Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS FT)

Bedford Hospital is warning patients to expect delays if they go to A&E as it’s under pressure today (Tuesday).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier, the hospital said: “Our emergency departments are particularly busy at the moment, with the number of patients who are very unwell and likely to need admission being higher than average.

“If you have a minor illness/injury, please access the care you need via your GP, a pharmacist, or NHS 111.”

Related topics:Twitter