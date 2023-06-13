News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Hospital A&E "extremely busy" as patients warned they'll have to wait

It looks like it’s going to be like this for the rest of the week
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST

Bedford Hospital is warning patients there’ll be delays in A&E as it’s under pressure.

In a tweet at lunchtime today (Tuesday), the hospital said: “Our emergency departments are extremely busy and are expected to be throughout the week.

"We will be prioritising those who need us the most. Anybody attending for minor issues may experience longer waiting times than normal.”

Bedford Hospital
The news comes as the British Medical Association (BMA) announced junior doctors would be taking part in a 72-hour strike – from 7am on Wednesday (June 14) until 7am on Saturday (June 17).

in a statement on the hospital website, it said: “Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

“Everyone who has an appointment on either Wednesday, June 14, Thursday, June 15 or Friday, June 16 should attend as planned, unless we have contacted you to reschedule.”