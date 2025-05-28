Bedford Hospital achieves teaching partner status with the University of Cambridge

Bedford Hospital, part of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has been awarded Teaching Partner status by the University of Cambridge.

This award is the highest level of affiliation for a regional hospital and recognises the continued collaboration and support given to the School of Clinical Medicine by Bedford Hospital, through the provision of clinical placements and teaching, and the commitment and contribution to high quality clinical education.

The partnership will further strengthen the close relationship between the University of Cambridge and Bedford Hospital, providing the opportunity for further development and training opportunities.

The achievement was spearheaded by the undergraduate education team who were led by Dr Peter Knowlden, undergraduate sub-dean for Bedford Hospital.

Members of the undergraduate education team at Bedford Hospital

He said: “This is the culmination of consistent improvement in the delivery and quality of the clinical experiences driven by the undergraduate education team. The teaching culture is embedded in all departments and wards throughout the hospital. The administration and practical skills teams are excellent and regionally envied. Innovations in Clinical Teaching Fellows and use of simulation are in the forefront of educational development. This award is well deserved and an immense achievement. The team is honoured to receive this and committed to carrying on providing high quality placements in the future.”

Mr Paul Tisi, Medical Director for Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “I’m delighted that Bedford Hospital has achieved teaching partner status with the University of Cambridge. It is wonderful recognition of the exemplary work the undergraduate education team do and we are proud to offer clinical placements and teaching for students at our hospital.”