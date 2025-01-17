Bedford GP practice brings three sites to one new centre to ‘increase capacity and offer more services’

The opening of the Enhanced Services Centre in Kimbolton Road, Bedford. Picture: Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board

A big GP practice in Bedford has moved from three separate locations to one centre to bring patients new care options and treatment outside of hospital.

The De Parys Group has closed three sites in and around Bedford town centre – De Parys Avenue, Goldington Road and Pemberley Avenue. With all registrations and records transferred to the refurbished Enhanced Services Centre, in Kimbolton Road.

Premises at Church Lane and Bromham will stay open to patients.

Dr Asma Ali, managing partner at The De Parys Group, said: “We’re delighted to have completed our move to our new, purpose-designed premises. This gives us the opportunity to increase capacity and to offer more services at our practice, without the need for patients to visit hospital.

“We already provide a multidisciplinary approach to patient care, with a diverse workforce providing clinics including long-acting contraception, spirometry (lung function) and minor surgery such as joint injections. We’re especially keen to increase access to multi-disciplinary clinics for patients with long-term conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, respiratory illnesses and coronary heart disease.”

She explained that registered patients do not need to do anything and their records will move over to the new site automatically.

Dean Westcott, chief finance officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “We are always pleased to support the aspirations of our practices to enhance the care they are able to provide, and this development offers a great opportunity for residents in Bedford.

“The partnership involved here has worked well together, so we will look to build on this as we turn our attention to other buildings projects around our area.”