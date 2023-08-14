A Bedford football club which encourages overweight and obese men to get fit and adopt healthy lifestyle choices has helped 40 men lose 460 pounds of excess weight in 2023.

MAN v FAT Football Bedford takes place every Sunday evening at Cranfield Pavilion, Lower Breaches Gardens, 40 men currently play on a weekly basis. The programme’s organisers have extended an invitation to potential new players who may wish to make a positive change to their lifestyle through the football-based programme.

Public Health England (PHE) data published in April 2023 suggests that around 62% of adults in the Bedford council area are overweight or obese.

Nick Wilkinson has lost three stone with the help of MAN v FAT.

Nick Wilkinson, a player at the the club who has lost an impressive three stone with the help of the programme explains: “At MAN v FAT, I play a sport that I love, meet new people in the same position as me and work in a team to hit goals and targets.

“I would definitely encourage other men to get involved with because it brings everyone together, it’s great for mental health and supporting one another has a positive impact. My starting weight when I signed up to MAN v FAT was 128kg (20 stone), this was the heaviest I have ever been.

“MAN v FAT has changed me completely both on and off the pitch, I can definitely run for a lot longer than I could six months ago.

“I recently completed a 5km run in under 30 minutes which was a great achievement for me. I've also found that my football has improved since joining, I feel better inside. I have had a lot of positive comments from family and friends, as well as my teammates at the club and other members including the coach.”

Nick Wilkinson when he began his MAN v FAT journey.

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, MAN v FAT Football has more than 8,000 players taking part in over 150 clubs across the UK. The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who, fed-up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at over 550,000 pounds.

Before matches, players are weighed, this is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss. Weight loss and match scores then contribute to teams’ league positions within a club.

Karl White, regional manager at MAN v FAT, said: “MAN v FAT isn’t a lose-fat-fast programme, we encourage body positivity and losing weight at a healthy, sustainable pace. While weight loss is the key goal for players, the programme is perfect for men who want to get back into playing football after a period of time away from the game and improve their fitness gradually.

“You’ll get fitter with no judgement and make life long friends with us. We’re looking for new players to join our club, so if you think MAN v FAT might be for you, get in touch at - www.manvfatfootball.org/bedford”.

In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness. Players also get full access to MAN v FAT online gym, so they can train in their own time at home.