Bedford football coach tackles Three Peaks for friend with terminal brain tumour

A goalkeeper coach has completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in honour of a colleague who is living with terminal brain cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Wedd, of Biddenham, tackled 24 miles and an ascent of over 5,000ft – climbing Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough in 11 hours and 42 minutes.

The 55-year-old was joined by life-long friend, Ian Smithies, for the challenge on Monday (May 19) for Brain Tumour Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Wedd and, inset, his goalkeeping colleague and former England footballer, Amy Carr

He said: “It was really tough in places, but the weather was perfect which made it a little more enjoyable. The day after the challenge I cramped up quite badly but I’m feeling so much better now. It was a long day, getting up at 5am for a 6.30am start on the mountain with lots of scrambles up rock faces, very different to the training walks and runs I did from Biggleswade to Bedford.”

Simon was inspired to fundraise for the charity after news his goalkeeping colleague and former England footballer, Amy Carr, had been being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The 34-year-old – who also made appearances for Arsenal and Chelsea under 16s – was diagnosed in 2015 after fainting at the sight of a spider.

In December 2024, she received the news that a second, inoperable and life-limiting tumour had developed in a different part of her brain. At the beginning of May, she completed the Belfast Marathon while undergoing chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon, who is head of performance at Goalkeeper Warz where he met Amy, said: “Amy had already had treatment for her first brain tumour diagnosis by the time we worked together. When she told me it had recurred, I was surprised because she’s a very positive person; active and outgoing.

"Although it knocked her as a youngster and meant she gave up a promising career in football she’s adapted and is fantastic working with the children in her coaching sessions.”

Simon added: “What Amy has achieved in the face of a brain tumour diagnosis is incredible and I drew on that inspiration to help with the Three Peaks challenge.

“I sent her a quick note when Ian and I finished the trek, giving her a run for her money as we wore our vibrant pink T-shirts to help raise awareness whilst on the walk. She was really pleased and grateful.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers