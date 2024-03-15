Bedford dad to run across Britain after losing mum and father-in-law to cancer in just 12 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Father-of-two, Robin Reynolds, 50, will face steep climbs through hills and valleys of the British countryside as he takes on the 330km 'Run Across GB' endurance challenge from August 1, 2024.

The event management professional, and keen marathon and ultra runner, decided to attempt the challenge to 'give something back' and help support both the fight against cancer and those facing poor mental health.

Robin said: “The challenge starts in Newcastle, England, with a two-day run along the length of Hadrian’s Wall. Next is another two-day run from Dumbarton on the west coast of Scotland, to Grangemouth; this route traces the line of the former Roman border defence, the Antonine Wall.

Bedford fundraiser Robin Reynolds is set to run across England, Scotland, and Wales from 1st August

"After a travel day down to Craven Arms, on the border between England and Wales, day six is the final stage of the challenge, running across mid Wales to the finish point at the beach in Aberystwyth.”

“In preparation for this challenge, I will be running the Manchester marathon, Ultra X Finland 110 km and several local events across Bedfordshire.”

“This will be the toughest challenge I’ve ever attempted, but I will be driven on by the overwhelming support of my family and friends, as well as the knowledge that every penny raised will support the amazing work of Cancer Research UK and Mind.”

Robin is hoping to raise around £2,000 for life-saving research into over 200 types of cancer, as well as £2,000 for Mind. Local people can sponsor his fundraising efforts at https://www.justgiving.com/team/runacrossgb and visit his challenge website - runacrossgb.com - for more details.

Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for the Bedford area, Nicholas Fear, said: “We’ve been at the heart of the progress that has already seen cancer survival in the UK double in the last 50 years, but we’re not stopping now.

"Incredible supporters like Robin are helping us to go further and faster in the fight against the disease. By raising money for vital research, he is bringing hope to people affected by cancer in Bedford and across the UK.

“Robin is doing lots of preparation including a 110km ultra in Finland and we’re sure he is going to have an amazing experience. We want to wish him the very best for the challenge and can’t thank him enough for his commitment to the cause. Nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime.* All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

Cancer Research UK is working towards a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. The charity’s discoveries and breakthroughs have saved countless lives, from the research that led to the development of the HPV vaccine to playing a role in around half of the world’s essential cancer drugs.