Bedford councillors 'give HIV the finger' as they get tested

Today is the start of National HIV Testing Week and to mark it, Bedford Borough Council is working alongside HIV Prevention England to provide free HIV home sampling kits to residents.

To encourage people to take up the offer of a free HIV test, some of Bedford Borough Council’s elected members have been stepping up to take an HIV test and break the stigma around getting tested.

Testing for HIV is quick, easy and free. Early diagnosis means someone living with HIV can start treatment quickly, which helps to reduce the chances of poorer long-term health outcomes.

The mayor gets tested

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “Testing for HIV is incredibly important. It’s estimated that one in 20 people with HIV are unaware that they have it, which could be solved by taking a quick and simple test that could save your life.

“With current treatments, your life expectancy doesn’t have to be impacted by an HIV diagnosis and you can even reduce your viral load to the point where you aren’t able to pass it on.”