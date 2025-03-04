Bedford council warning after reports of Telecare scam

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:56 BST

The council has issued an alert after getting reports scammers are targeting Telecare users in the area.

Apparently, the scammers call Telecare users posing as Medicare and asking for bank details.

In a post on social media, Bedford Borough Council said: “This is a scam. These criminals are trying to exploit vulnerable people who rely on Telecare to stay safe and independent. It can be easy for any of us to get caught out by a scam call, text or email, especially if we're busy, but it seems that this scam is specifically focusing on this potentially vulnerable group of people.

“We're aware that a number of local residents who use telecare may not be on social media, so if you have a relation or friend who makes use of a telecare service please, please, get in touch and remind them how best to reduce the risks of being caught out by a scam phone call.”

Don't fall for this latest telephone scam (Picture: Shutterstock)Don't fall for this latest telephone scam (Picture: Shutterstock)
Here are some tips to pass on:

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately and do not call the number back

If a caller is asking for bank details, discussing the digital switchover, or suggesting there is an issue that needs payment to resolve, do not engage and hang up

If you are in any doubt, hang up and then call your telecare provider for advice, using a trusted number you already have for them

