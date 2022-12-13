News you can trust since 1845
Bedford council gives Age UK £20k to help over winter

It will help residents who are struggling with energy bills

By Clare Turner
53 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bedford Borough Council is giving Age UK Bedfordshire £20,000 to support its Get Set for Winter Campaign.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “This grant will be used for residents who are struggling with the cost of living, energy bills and keeping warm.”

Karen Perry, CEO of Age UK Bedfordshire, said: “Thanks to Bedford Borough Council’s £20,000 grant we will be able to provide additional frontline services to older people who risk being overwhelmed by high inflation.”

