Bedford cancer survivor to take on four hospital bike ride after losing 15kg

A man who was diagnosed with stage three head and neck cancer earlier this year is to cycle between the four hospitals involved in his treatment.

Lee Webb, of Bodyfirst Personal Training in Bedford, had to endure two chemo sessions as well as 30 radiotherapy sessions following his diagnosis in January.

He also ended up losing 15kg in weight when he became ill during his second session of chemo.

Lee Webb

And this Wednesday (July 20), Lee plans to cycle 100 miles to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support as well as awareness for head and neck cancer.

He said: “I’ve had to learn how to drink and eat again and have only been eating again since the middle of June.

"I’m still some 10kg from where my weight was pre-cancer. I only started training for this event around three weeks ago.”

Lee will begin the Four Hospital Bike Ride from Bedford Hospital, cycling to Luton & Dunstable University Hospital, then on to Lister Hospital In Stevenage, before heading to Mount Vernon Cancer Center just outside Rickmansworth.