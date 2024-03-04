Bedford Borough Council partners with Food etc to empower people to eat better
Initially there will be two types of courses. Dad’s Dinner for fathers and children at various venues in and around Bedford. And Kinder Kitchen courses for nursery school children and their parents will take place at several Children’s Centres in co-operation with the Early Childhood Partnership.
Food etc Founder and Director Julie Clay said: “Our fantastic team of volunteers is doing amazing work across Bedford Borough. Food etc is a relatively new organisation and we are keen to work with a variety of communities to see what has the most impact as well as to support the council’s priorities. Working together means we can bring real benefits to disadvantaged people across the town.”
Bedford Borough Council Family Hubs Project Coordinator Ruth Preece said: “Food etc is gaining a great reputation for delivering a variety of courses for children, young people and families that help them to cook and eat better together, so we are really pleased to be partnering with them. Based on our experience of the pilot courses they have already run; we are confident that the future courses will be popular and successful and will help to shape our partnership going forward.”