Bedford Borough Council partners with Food etc to empower people to eat better

Initially there will be two types of courses. Dad’s Dinner for fathers and children at various venues in and around Bedford. And Kinder Kitchen courses for nursery school children and their parents will take place at several Children’s Centres in co-operation with the Early Childhood Partnership.

Food etc Founder and Director Julie Clay said: “Our fantastic team of volunteers is doing amazing work across Bedford Borough. Food etc is a relatively new organisation and we are keen to work with a variety of communities to see what has the most impact as well as to support the council’s priorities. Working together means we can bring real benefits to disadvantaged people across the town.”

