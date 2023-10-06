A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Bedford missed the target for children's vaccination levels against measles, mumps and rubella last year, figures show – despite uptake in the area rising.

NHS figures show 90.4 per cent of youngsters in Bedford had both doses of the MMR vaccine by their fifth birthday in 2022-23 – below the 95 per cent target set by the World Health Organisation. However, it was an increase from 89.5 per cent coverage the year before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England, 84.5 per cent of five-year-olds had the second jab of the vaccine by 2022-23. It was the lowest level recorded since 2010-11. Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, consultant medical epidemiologist at UKHSA, said the downward trend is a "serious concern".

She said: "The diseases that these vaccines protect against, such as measles, polio and meningitis, can be life-changing and even deadly.

"No parent wants this for their child especially when these diseases are easily preventable. Please don’t put this off, check now that your children are fully up to date with all their vaccines due. Check your child’s red book and get in touch with your GP surgery if you are not sure."

Nationally, none of these vaccines met the WHO target in 2022-23. Similarly, in Bedford, no childhood vaccine for babies met the 95 per cent mark: 93.4 per cent of babies received their 6-in-1 vaccine by their first birthday, 94.9 per cent were protected against pneumococcal, 93.3 per cent of babies had a jab against meningitis B, 90.9 per cent were given the rotavirus vaccine

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Doug Brown, chief executive of the British Society for Immunology, said England "continues to miss key targets".

He added: "Vaccines are the safest and most effective method to protect our children against disease.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said it is vital routine childhood vaccinations are up to date.

They added: "The UK has a world-leading offer and we have run multiple catch-up campaigns to improve coverage – including a national catch-up campaign for MMR and London-specific campaigns for MMR and polio.