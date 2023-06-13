It was praised for redeveloping its website, meaning staff can spend more time on frontline services

Bedford-baaed charity Carers in Bedfordshire has won a national UK award.

It was one of six winners in the UK Charity Governance Awards 2023 – announced during a live ceremony in London on Thursday (June 8).

And, what’s more, the charity took home a prize of a £5,000.

Carers in Bedfordshire won the ‘transforming with digital’ award - from left, Harriet Opalinski, operations manager, Chris Stelling, CEO, and Emma Wilkinson, former chair

Carers in Bedfordshire won the ‘transforming with digital’ award after redeveloping its website.

It’s also automated its registration service – resulting in an increased by 60%; meaning staff can now spend 33% more time on frontline services.

Harriet Opalinski, for Carers in Bedfordshire, said: “We were up against some tough competition and other incredibly inspiring charities. After hearing the shortlist, we didn't think it was going to be us and were taken aback when Carers in Bedfordshire was called out.”

