Award nomination for head of primary care nursing who led an award-winning project in Bedford
and live on Freeview channel 276
The shortlisting for Julie Roye follows other national awards recognition in 2023 that saw her named Royal College of Nursing (RCN) leader of the year and nurse of the year.
Julie led an award-winning project in Bedford to increase cervical screening among vulnerable groups.
She has shared her expertise nationwide, speaking on team development and leadership in primary care nursing. Julie collaborates with Integrated Care Boards in south-west England to promote diversity and inclusion and leads a global majority group for general practice nurses.
“I feel privileged to work alongside fantastic colleagues across East London NHS Foundation Trust dedicated to improving patient care,” said Julie.
“I see this as recognition for the whole primary care team.”
Julie will meet with a judging panel on Friday, September 13 to discuss her work and achievements. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on Wednesday, October 23.
The Nursing Times Awards celebrate excellence in nursing and healthcare, recognising outstanding contributions and initiatives that improve patient care and advance the profession.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.