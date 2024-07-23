Award nomination for head of primary care nursing who led an award-winning project in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The East London NHS Foundation Trust’s head of nursing for primary care has been shortlisted as nurse leader of the year in the Nursing Times Awards 2024.

The shortlisting for Julie Roye follows other national awards recognition in 2023 that saw her named Royal College of Nursing (RCN) leader of the year and nurse of the year.

Julie led an award-winning project in Bedford to increase cervical screening among vulnerable groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has shared her expertise nationwide, speaking on team development and leadership in primary care nursing. Julie collaborates with Integrated Care Boards in south-west England to promote diversity and inclusion and leads a global majority group for general practice nurses.

Julie Roye

“I feel privileged to work alongside fantastic colleagues across East London NHS Foundation Trust dedicated to improving patient care,” said Julie.

“I see this as recognition for the whole primary care team.”

Julie will meet with a judging panel on Friday, September 13 to discuss her work and achievements. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on Wednesday, October 23.