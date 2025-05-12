Anyone for tennis? Free sessions at Bedford Park this Sunday

By Clare Turner
Published 12th May 2025, 15:37 BST
The free tennis session is at Bedford Park on Sunday, May 18 between 11.30am-1.30pmplaceholder image
The free tennis session is at Bedford Park on Sunday, May 18 between 11.30am-1.30pm
Fancy a spot of tennis this weekend?

We can’t guarantee any strawberries and cream but the session this Sunday (May 18) at Bedford Park tennis courts will be completely free.

The council has teamed up with the National Tennis Association (NTA) to invite residents for any age or skill to take part in the open day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Equipment will be provided for the event – which runs from 11.30am to 1.30pm – and there’ll also be a demonstration of the SmartAccess gate system and the online booking platform.

Residents can book a free junior or adult coaching session at the event now

The junior coaching sessions use smaller rackets and lower-bouncing balls to build confidence. While the adult coaching sessions are for beginners or those getting back into tennis.

Last year, the tennis courts at Bedford Park were refurbished, with court reconstruction, resurfacing and new nets. Sadly, the courts were no longer free to use which the council claimed was to ensure the facilities could be maintained.

If you can’t make this Sunday, visit here to book a normal slot for £6 an hour

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:Residents
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice