Anyone for tennis? Free sessions at Bedford Park this Sunday

The free tennis session is at Bedford Park on Sunday, May 18 between 11.30am-1.30pm

Fancy a spot of tennis this weekend?

We can’t guarantee any strawberries and cream but the session this Sunday (May 18) at Bedford Park tennis courts will be completely free.

The council has teamed up with the National Tennis Association (NTA) to invite residents for any age or skill to take part in the open day.

Equipment will be provided for the event – which runs from 11.30am to 1.30pm – and there’ll also be a demonstration of the SmartAccess gate system and the online booking platform.

The junior coaching sessions use smaller rackets and lower-bouncing balls to build confidence. While the adult coaching sessions are for beginners or those getting back into tennis.

Last year, the tennis courts at Bedford Park were refurbished, with court reconstruction, resurfacing and new nets. Sadly, the courts were no longer free to use which the council claimed was to ensure the facilities could be maintained.

