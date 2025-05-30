Another Bedford village gets new GP surgery following £17m investment
It’s all part of an investment across the borough of £17 million and comes on the back of yesterday’s (Thursday) news Great Barford is getting one too.
The surgery will relocate to a new facility built on council-owned land near the roundabout opposite Rumble’s Chip Shop – a location chosen to avoid disruption to current services as rebuilding on the existing site would have meant a full closure.
Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “This is a great example of how we can use borough-owned land more effectively to support our communities. By making the most of the assets we already have, we’re able to deliver much-needed facilities without unnecessary delays or disruption.”
Cllr John Wheeler added: “This is a positive step forward for Wootton. Securing this new site means we can provide modern healthcare facilities while keeping the current surgery open throughout. It’s about putting local needs first and planning sensibly for the future.”
