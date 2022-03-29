Ampthill woman climbs Snowdon at night in memory of dad who died of cancer

A woman from Ampthill is tackling the highest mountain in Wales and England in memory of her dad.

However, the climb in June will be extra challenging as Julia Alleyne will scale Snowdon at night – with proceeds going to the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger

The 46-year-old said: “I wanted to give a little something back. I want to raise money so that Sue Ryder can continue the invaluable support they provide.”

Julia is climbing Snowdon at night with her husband, Richard, also pictured

It was the support the hospice gave to her dad – Michael Barrett – who was diagnosed with prostate cancer that inspired Julia.

She said: “All of the care Sue Ryder provided; the advice and support allowed us to be able to spend our last few weeks with dad and talk, laugh and share memories.

"Family visited and everything felt calm, especially in the last few days.

“The conversations, kisses and cuddles were so, so precious and I feel so fortunate to have had that time. We all do.”

Julia is climbing Snowdon at night in memory of her father, Michael, and to raise for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice who helped care for him

Julia’s dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019 and by that time it was already advanced.

So he was referred to the hospice for support.

Julia said: “When Sue Ryder came into our lives they provided practical as well as emotional support, and mum could ring them whenever she needed.”

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice worked with Julia and her family to make arrangements so Michael could be cared for at home.

The hospice organised a hospital bed for Michael’s room and nurses visited twice a day.

Julia says Sue Ryder was there for them whenever they needed support – no matter what time of day or night.

She added: “Myself and mum would be up with dad most nights caring for him.”

But when it all became too much for them, a night nurse was then arranged.

“We went to bed to try to get some sleep. Just after 10pm she called us. Dad was taking his final breaths.