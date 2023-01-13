Ampthill care home set to close despite moving out of special measures

Agate House in Ampthill was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission in its two previous inspections, but the latest in November concluded it requires improvement.The Woburn Street premises provides personal and nursing care for up to 36 people, "some of who may be autistic or living with a learning disability or a physical disability", according to the CQC report.

"This premises has been in special measures since December 15th 2021," explained the report. "During this inspection, the provider showed improvements have been made. The service is no longer rated as inadequate overall so isn't in special measures."

Advertisement

During open questions at a Central Bedfordshire Council meeting, Conservative Ampthill councillor Mike Blair said: "Agate House, or the Cheshire home as it's referred to locally, has been an integral part of the community.

Agate House care home. Image: Google.

"The dedication of long-serving staff and volunteers has always been appreciated by residents, their relatives and the town in general.

"The sad news from Leonard Cheshire that Agate House is no longer sustainable is understandably causing upset for everyone.

Advertisement

"I'm aware CBC is one of several authorities which support residents living there. Reversing this closure is sadly not within our gift.

"But can the portfolio holder reassure us everything possible will be done to mitigate the situation for residents?" he asked.

Advertisement

"And will she join me in condemning irresponsible social media posts spreading fear among residents at other care homes in Central Bedfordshire?"

Conservative Dunstable Central councillor Carole Hegley replied: "The Leonard Cheshire organisation has a long and positive history.

Advertisement

"This particular home was drawn to my attention almost two years ago. The director of adult social care said last August she raised concerns after it was rated inadequate again.

"I can assure councillors we've quite an active and robust system of contract management about where we place residents in various homes in and around our area.

Advertisement

"We'll do all we can to help those providers improve their services when facing these challenges. There's been diligent work behind the scenes with this home. It's their decision that this home is unsustainable.

"We hear about pressures in the market of a staff shortage," added the executive member for social care and housing councillor Hegley.

Advertisement

"In this case it also quotes the reliance on agency staff, which can be an extra cost to the home. So I was particularly saddened on hearing the closure decision.

"I would urge everyone locally to be extremely sensitive. There are people who've worked there for a while, staff members, management who commit to these services.

Advertisement

"Any frivolous sharing of posts can be unsettling to staff, residents, their family members and further afield into the community.

"It's not easy out there. I'm deeply sorry this is going to happen. Out of the 36-bedroom unit there are 26 residents, 11 of whom are our focus.

Advertisement