Ambulance operations centre: "We must keep the experienced staff in Bedford who have helped saved countless lives," says MP
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
During today’s (Tuesday) health and social care questions in Parliament, the Bedford MP asked the Minister of State for the Department of Health and Social Care about the Hammond Road centre.
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust runs three emergency operations centres in Bedford, Chelmsford and Norwich and its overall goal is to have two hubs in the Eastern region instead of three.
And despite the trust insisting no decision has been made, Mr Yasin is convinced Bedford is earmarked for closure – and he’s not the only one with a petition attracting over 2,000 so far.
In the Commons, the Bedford MP asked minister Karin Smyth: “The East of England ambulance service NHS trust remains at the highest escalation level – level 4 – as call handlers in Bedford remain under immense pressure after responding to 39,000 calls between Christmas and new year.
"Despite the unprecedented demand, the trust is considering closing the Bedford emergency operation centre, putting nearly 200 jobs at risk. Given that resources are already stretched to the limit in Bedford, does the secretary of state agree that we must keep experienced staff who have helped to save countless lives in the region?”
But her reply will no doubt do little to allay Mr Yasin’s fears.
Ms Smyth said: "Decisions on the configuration of call centres are a matter for local trusts in consultation with staff and representatives, and I encourage him to continue to engage with the trust in the interests of his constituents.”
Yesterday, Bedford Today revealed how a report to Luton Borough Council’s scrutiny health and social care review group said neither Bedford or Chelmsford currently meet modern standards.
And perhaps more worryingly, last week we also revealed how the East of England Ambulance Service – which looks after patients across Bedfordshire – has moved to the highest escalation alert level in response to high demand.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.