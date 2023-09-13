Alliance Consulting, Bedford - More than £2,000 raised for Mental Health UK
For this reason, Alliance Consulting chose Mental Health UK as it's charity partner and on Saturday 9th September held their first fund raising event, a family fun day in Thurleigh, Beds where Grant had previously resided.
The sun shone on Saturday and the Alliance Consulting team and their wonderful volunteers were raring to go for their first annual Family Fun Day in aid of Mental Health UK.
An ice cream van, bouncy castle, various pamper and crafts stations and kids karaoke ensured that the children were quickly emptying their parents' wallets and the air was soon filled with the pleasant clinking sound of pound coins dropping into the charity collection boxes circulating the club and gardens outside.
Raffle ticket sales were astronomical, no doubt due to the amazing prizes received from a number of Bedford businesses who kindly sponsored the event. Hampers, wine, meals out, vouchers and beauty treatments on offer ensured that tickets were still being sold right up until the raffle was drawn at 8pm.
The fully stocked bar delivered the required result in that with a bit of Dutch courage, the adults were soon queuing up to drop their own pound coins in the karaoke stand's collection box and by the end of the night, the grand sum raised from the event was an incredible £2,121.72.
Alliance Consulting's Managing Director, Maria Mazzei said "The best part was seeing people open up to our volunteers to talk about mental health and to share their stories.
"Events like Saturday really do help take down barriers surrounding a subject which is still somewhat taboo.
"The day was a huge success and we are so proud and happy to have been asked repeatedly whether we will definitely hold the event every year"