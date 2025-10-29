"After my stroke, drawing helped me start again": Survivor’s artwork goes on display at Bedford Hospital

A stroke survivor who was cared for at Bedford Hospital has paid it forward.

Artist Eugenie Minka has created a series of paintings as a thank you and the exhibition – in The Bluebell Gallery – coincides with World Stroke Day today (Wednesday).

Eugenie was a busy care worker and mother-of-two teenagers when she had her stroke in 2022. She was unable to eat, speak or walk easily. She felt very depressed, isolated and was unable to return to her job.

She said: “After my stroke, drawing helped me start again. My early drawings were a form of escapism, symbolising my experiences back home in Cameroon. I moved to painting because I felt it allowed more emotion, more depth. It was like going from whispers to a full voice.”

Artist Eugenie Minka, and former stroke patient, wil be displaying her work in Bedford Hospital's Bluebell Gallery

Eugenie’s paintings use bright, cheerful colours and bold brushstrokes. Many of her paintings reflect her experience of stroke.

She continued: “Time flies when I’m painting. It is not an effort – it’s freeness. It gives me a way to express feelings I can’t always say aloud.”

Anthea Ogunade, occupational therapy team leader at Bedford Hospital, helped care for Eugenie when she was a patient on the Stroke Unit.

She said: “It’s incredible to see the progress that Eugenie has made and I’m really proud to see her artwork at Bedford Hospital. Eugenie has worked incredibly hard throughout her recovery and I hope her artwork will inspire others, showing them that there’s life after stroke.”

Eugenie’s artwork will be on show for three months.

