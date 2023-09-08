News you can trust since 1845
24-hour swim relay in Kempston this weekend to raise money for children with disabilities

Flitwick Dolphins is fielding a team of five swimmers
By Clare Turner
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
If you want to help children with disabilities learn to swim, an event this weekend might just be what leave you as happy as a clam.

A 24-hour swim relay is taking place at Box End Lake near Kempston, starting at noon.

Cash raised will go to charity Level Water

Flitwick Dolphins is fielding a team of five swimmers
Teams from all over the country will be taking part. Flying the flag for Bedfordshire, Flitwick Dolphins is fielding a team of five swimmers, aged between 14 and 66.

You can access the Flitwick Dolphins’ Just Giving page here

Each swimmer will complete an hour circuit-swimming in the lake, before handing over to the next swimmer. Calculations are that by the time the 24 hours have elapsed, the team will collectively have swum the equivalent of two Channel crossings.

So water you waiting for…?

