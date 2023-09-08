24-hour swim relay in Kempston this weekend to raise money for children with disabilities

Watch more videos on Shots!

If you want to help children with disabilities learn to swim, an event this weekend might just be what leave you as happy as a clam.

A 24-hour swim relay is taking place at Box End Lake near Kempston, starting at noon.

Cash raised will go to charity Level Water

Flitwick Dolphins is fielding a team of five swimmers

Teams from all over the country will be taking part. Flying the flag for Bedfordshire, Flitwick Dolphins is fielding a team of five swimmers, aged between 14 and 66.

Each swimmer will complete an hour circuit-swimming in the lake, before handing over to the next swimmer. Calculations are that by the time the 24 hours have elapsed, the team will collectively have swum the equivalent of two Channel crossings.