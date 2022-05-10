10-year-old with rare disorder sees mermaid bedroom design become reality in Bedford

When Rose Wright was asked to design her dream bedroom in a new home in Bedford, she jumped at the idea.

The 10-year-old – who has a rare inherited disorder called Ataxia-Telangiectasia – was approached by Ashberry Homes which has built the New Cardington Gate development, off Megginson Way.

The match was made through Keech Hospice Care in Luton; and Rose – who is a patient there – was keen to show off her inner mermaid.

Rose Wright and her mother Jenna in the bedroom Rose designed

Kate Gooden, fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Rose designed her underwater bedroom around the fact that when she visits the hospice, her favourite place is the hydrotherapy pool.

“She really wanted to use this theme throughout which she detailed in her original design, and which Ashberry Homes has brilliantly brought to life within the show home bedroom.”

Last week, Bedford Today revealed how Bellway and Ashberry Homes were building 592 new homes – New Cardington Gate and New Cardington Fields – as part of a dual-branded site.

Rose Wright's original design for the show home bedroom

Rose has already been given the VIP treatment and was able to see how her ideas had been brought to life before the public.

Aly Morehen, sales manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “Rose came forward with her idea of an underwater-themed bedroom when we approached the hospice and we loved it. She had a lot of really creative ideas and gave a really detailed design of what her dream bedroom would be – right down to the mermaid bed, which we have featured in the show home.

“The design is really fun and is exactly what you would want to have as a child. We are really pleased to have been able to bring this creation to life and are very grateful to Rose, her family and the hospice for working with us and helping us to open our show home.”

For more information on the homes available at New Cardington Gate, visit here or call the sales office on 01234 958537.