Worried about your child's future employment prospects? Bedford College lines up apprenticeship event

Parents who are anxious about the future employment prospects of their teenage and 20-something children can join a special event at Bedford College.

It’s being held as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2023 – and is specifically aimed at parents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford College

Local and national employers as well as agencies involved in apprenticeships will be on hand to give advice and guidance on how today’s schemes work.

These can range from 16-year-olds going straight from school to work or advanced apprenticeships for those who are older and may have completed further or higher education.

Gina Bubbins, director of business development, said: “We know what employers are looking for and the best way to find a good fit for young people offering access to some great companies and career opportunities.